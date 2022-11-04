Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin to anchor ‘KPRC 2 News at 5′

HOUSTON – Houston’s top-rated weekday evening news team at 6 and 10 p.m. will now also deliver Houston-area news at 5 p.m. Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin will begin anchoring KPRC 2 News at 5 starting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

KPRC 2 News at 6 and 10 are Houston’s top-rated newscasts. By adding Daniella and Keith at 5 p.m., we are expanding their reach and giving Houstonians more of the anchor team they’ve shown they love.

After 16 years, anchor Lauren Freeman will end her career at KPRC 2. Lauren Freeman came to Houston in March 2006 as co-anchor of KPRC 2 News Today. Since then, she has anchored multiple newscasts including KPRC 2 News at 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Freeman is a native Texan, proud mom of five boys, and a proud fourth generation Baylor Bear.

“We thank Lauren for her years of service and dedication. She’s been a great team member and leader in the newsroom,” said Phil Lane, KPRC 2 vice president and general manager. “We wish her continued success as she moves on to the next chapter in her life; she will be missed.”