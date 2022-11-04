2nd Annual Dia De Los Muertos parade removed from event due to World Series Game 6; Festival to go on as planned, organizers say

TAXCO, MEXICO - OCTOBER 30: Food offerings, pecked paper flags and photos of deceased ones are placed at the altar of the dead (Altar de Muertos), a religious site honoring the deceased, during the Day of the Dead celebrations on October 30, 2021 in Taxco de Alarcón, Mexico. Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos), a religious holiday combining the death veneration rituals of Pre-Hispanic cultures with the Catholic practice, is widely celebrated throughout all of Mexico. Based on the belief that the souls of the departed may come back to this world on that day, people gather to pray, eat, drink or play music, to remember friends or family members who have died and to support their souls on the spiritual journey. (Photo by Jan Sochor/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Organizers of the 2nd annual Day of the Dead festival were forced to remove the parade portion of their event due to the World Series making a return to Houston on Saturday.

The festival, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Sam Houston Park, will still take place as planned, according to organizers on their Eventbrite page.

“Due to our Houston Astros playing in Game Six of the World Series, the Dia De Los Muertos Festival has been forced to remove the parade portion of our event. We will instead showcase parade participants at Sam Houston Park,” organizers said on Eventbrite.

With the Astros returning home to Minute Maid Park on Saturday, the festival will host a watch party at the main stage. Parade participants will be showcased at the event.

Activities include live music, a procession, food, vendors, and much more.

The Dia De Los Muertos Festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 6 from 2 -10 p.m.