2nd Annual Dia De Los Muertos parade removed from event due to World Series Game 6; Festival to go on as planned, organizers say

HOUSTON – Organizers of the 2nd annual Day of the Dead festival were forced to remove the parade portion of their event due to the World Series making a return to Houston on Saturday.
The festival, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Sam Houston Park, will still take place as planned, according to organizers on their Eventbrite page.
“Due to our Houston Astros playing in Game Six of the World Series, the Dia De Los Muertos Festival has been forced to remove the parade portion of our event. We will instead showcase parade participants at Sam Houston Park,” organizers said on Eventbrite.
With the Astros returning home to Minute Maid Park on Saturday, the festival will host a watch party at the main stage. Parade participants will be showcased at the event.
Activities include live music, a procession, food, vendors, and much more.
The Dia De Los Muertos Festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 6 from 2 -10 p.m.