21-year-old charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping after luring victim to ATM in Stafford, deputies say

STAFFORD, Texas – A 21-year-old Stafford native has been arrested after deputies say he kidnapped a man before demanding him to hand over his money.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Reyes has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Deputies say on Oct. 23, the victim went to the 600 block of Jo Ann Street in Stafford to meet a woman when he was approached by a man displaying a gun.

The suspect then reportedly bound the victim and took him to another area where he began demanding cash out of the ATM.

Sometime during the altercation at the second location, the victim was able to flee the scene.

Investigators say an arrest warrant was issued and Reyes was taken into police custody on Nov. 2, 2022, in Del Rio.

Reyes’ bond was set at $150,000 for each charge.

Authorities say the female suspect in this case is a juvenile, who was also taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.