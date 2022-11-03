76º

Ye paid a settlement to former employee who alleged he praised Hitler and Nazis during meetings, documents show

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Kanye West aka Ye is seen on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) (MEGA, 2022 MEGA)

LOS ANGELES, California – Ye, the artist previously known as Kanye West, paid a settlement to a former employee who alleged that he had used antisemitic language in the workplace, according to documents reviewed by NBC News.

In addition, six people who have worked with Ye or witnessed him in professional settings over the past five years said they had heard him praise Adolf Hitler or mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people. Three of them are former employees or collaborators, and they said they recalled multiple instances of Ye’s using antisemitic language. The three other people said they recalled a 2018 incident in which Ye went on an antisemitic tirade in an interview at TMZ’s offices.

Their accounts, as well as the settlement, suggest that Ye has used such language for years in more instances than previously known to the public, well before his recent antisemitic comments online and in interviews came to light, resulting in his losing a wave of business deals.

