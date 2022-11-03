GUILTY: Houston Health Department official Barry Barnes admits taking bribes in federal court, US Attorney says

Two men have been charged in an apparent Livonia pharmacy scheme. (WDIV)

HOUSTON – Barry Barnes, a former administrative and community outreach coordinator at the Houston Health Department pleaded guilty in federal court to bribery. The case is the result of an FBI raid in February at the Houston Health Department’s headquarters.

Barnes accepted bribes from three businesses in order to ensure that those businesses were selected to do work for HHD, according to federal officials.

“This prosecution should send a clear message that we will find and hold accountable any public official who abuses the public trust,” said U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors say Barnes “abused his position” from November 2019 to March 2021. The scheme focused on marketing, advertising, and media contracts with cash kickbacks coming back to Barnes. Three of the contracts involved federal relief funds tied to COVID-19. Federal investigators were able to show Barnes engaging in bribery with multiple business owners.

Barnes’s guilty plea to bribery comes with a sentencing date of January 26, 2023. The 62-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison and the possibility of a $250,000 maximum fine according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Barnes is out on bond until sentencing.

Barnes’ defense attorney Michael Wynne has released the following statement below:

“This is an unfortunate series of circumstances. Mr. Barnes was a faithful public servant through his work for the city for many years. He remains strong in his faith and is grateful for the love and support of his family and friends. Going forward, subject to any sentence that may be imposed, he will find other ways to serve the public through church and community organizations. We do expect the January sentencing date to be continued several times, as is customary in these kinds of cases.”

Statement from City of Houston:

Mr. Barnes is no longer affiliated with the City of Houston. It is the responsibility of every employee to follow policies and procedures and adhere to the law.