Election Day: Freebies, specials and more you will want to know about as you celebrate democracy

HOUSTON – Election Day is Nov. 8, and beyond celebrating democracy by exercising your responsibility to vote, you can also get some sweet, sweet freebies and specials in the Houston area.

Take a look -- and if you know about more, email us.

Pizaro’s Pizza:

Pizaro's Pizza (Becca Wright)

Pizaro’s Pizza is celebrating Election Day by offering 10% off all pick-up and dine-in orders when customers show their “I Voted” sticker. The special is available on Nov. 8 only. Pizaro’s prepares and serves their Napoletana, New York, and Detroit style pizzas in Memorial at 11177 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079, and in Montrose at 1000 West Gray Street Houston, TX 77019. Go here for a menu.

Maize:

Maize's empanadas de Plátanos (Maize)

Democracy is delicious at Maize during the 2022 Midterm Election! The Mexican restaurant is offering an order of Empanadas de Plátanos (fried plantain stuffed with refried bean and melted cheese) to all customers that present an “I Voted” sticker on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Maize is located at 14795 Memorial Drive. Get more information here.

The Original Ninfa’s

The Original Ninfa's queso (Becca Wright)

(UPTOWN and NAVIGATION): There’s nothing cheesy about voting, unless you plan on stopping by The Original Ninfa’s on Election Day! The H-Town staple is offering a free order of queso to customers who present their “I Voted” sticker at their Uptown and Navigation locations. Ninfa’s on Navigation is located at 2704 Navigation Blvd. Ninfa’s Uptown is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd., #1-190, Houston, TX 77056. Go here for more information.

Axelrad:

Beer at Axelrad (Axelrad)

Axelrad is offering a free “Beer of the Day” to any customers that present an “I Voted” sticker at the bar on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Axelrad is located at 1517 Alabama Street, in Midtown. For more, go here.