Culture guide: Where to find Houston’s best events this weekend and beyond

🎵 Carrie Underwood in concert

The eight-time Grammy Award-winner will bring her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” to the Toyota Center Thursday. She will be joined by special guest Jimmie Allen. Tickets are $59.50 to $125.00. You can purchase them here.

🍺 Wild West Brew Fest

Katy’s Wild West Brew Fest, Nov. 3 to 5 at Typhoon Texas Water Park, will serve more than 500 varieties of beer and offer live entertainment, tasting events, and more. Find more information here.

🧶 International Quilt Festival

Thousands of enthusiasts are expected to attend the country’s largest quilt event, the International Quilt Festival, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston, Nov. 3 to 6. More than 1,600 quilts and textile art will be on display, and there will be quilt contests and quilting supplies. Hundreds of lectures and classes on quilting subjects are scheduled; the admission to each lecture varies and is not included in the festival entrance fee. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $15, children under 10 are free. Find more information here.

🏍️ Lone Star Rally

Tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country are expected to descend on Galveston Island Nov. 4 to 7 for the Lone Star Motorcycle Rally. The rally typically draws 400,000 people across the causeway each year. Events include competitions, bike exhibitions, and concerts. View details here.

🎁 Sugar Plum Market

Holiday markets ushers in the twinkliest season of the year. They’re a de facto invitation to cast aside jack-o-lanterns, plastic pumpkins and autumnal décor in favor of tinsel, pine trees and all-things red and green. The Sugar Plum Market in Fort Bend County has been going strong since 2001. The mind-bogglingly massive three-day shopping extravaganza will take over the Stafford Centre Nov. 3 to 5. Over 100 vendors will offer an array of oh-so-tempting goodies -- including but not limited to -- gourmet food, home goods, kitchen wares, clothing, toys and, of course, holiday decorations galore. Admission is $15. Find more information here.

❄️ The Light Park

As temperatures drop (kind of) and a new year looms (just two months left, people!), a beloved winter tradition has returned: light shows. The dazzling spectacle that is the Light Park will begin operating its locations in Katy and Spring on Nov. 4. The mile-long light show consists of over one million lights and includes a 700-foot LED tunnel. The park’s light show is synced and choreographed to holiday music. Find more information here.

🎤 “Chris Rock: Ego Death World Tour 2022″

Comedian Chris Rock will bring his brand of comedy to the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Nov. 5 and 6 as part of his world tour . With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director. Tickets are $49.50 - $125.00. View event details here.

💀 Houston Día de lost Muertos Parade

On Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. free Día de los Muertos festivities will be held in Sam Houston Park. Events include a parade, live music and arts and crafts. Find more information here.

