2 armed men arrested after renting out storage unit with guns, body armor inside following robbery attempt, Harris County Pct. 4 says

Benneth Fleming and David Wilkins (both left) were arrested for several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and body armor

HARRIS COUNTY – Two men were arrested after they reportedly used a fake ID to rent out a storage unit in an attempt to steal other units, Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable said.

Herman said David Wilkens and Benneth Fleming arrived at Public Storage located in the 17000 block of North Freeway. Investigators said both men rented out a unit using a fake ID in an attempt to break into adjourning storage units.

Later, both men attempted to get away in a U-Haul truck but were quickly stopped by deputies.

A search warrant was obtained by deputies to search the storage unit and the U-Haul truck. Constable Herman said deputies found two firearms and body armor inside that belonged to Fleming.

Multiple stolen credit cards and thousands of rounds of ammunition were inside the truck, according to deputies.

Deputies said Fleming appeared to have had possession of crystal meth.

Fleming is facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of body armor, tampering with a government document, and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was not set due to him being out on bond for previous charges of felon in possession of a firearm and evading a motor vehicle.

Wilkins is facing an additional charge of unlawful possession of identifying information, and his bond was set to $5,000, Herman said.