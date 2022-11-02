Voluntary recall issued for several brands of dry shampoo aerosol products due to potential presence of Benzene

HOUSTON – Unilever announced that it has issued a voluntary recall for several dry shampoo aerosol products out of an abundance of caution, according to its website.

The select codes of products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, according to a release. An investigation identified the propellant as the source.

Unilever stated that daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing is not expected to cause adverse health consequences, according to the company’s website.

The affected products were distributed nationwide in the U.S. and Canada at retail stores and online.

Those who purchased any of the products with the affected UPC and lot codes are advised to stop using them. Consumers with affected products will receive a refund or reimbursement, the company stated. For multiple products, proof of purchase will be required in the form of a receipt or photo of the lot code on the bottom of the products.

Click here for more information.