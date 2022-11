(Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found Wednesday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The discovery was made around 2:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Calhoun Street.

Houston police said the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by workers.

The cause of death is unknown.

Further details have not been released. This is an ongoing information.