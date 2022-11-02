$500k bond set: Man charged in fatal stabbing of woman on Houston MetroRail following argument, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man accused of stabbing a woman to death on a Houston MetroRail following an argument has been charged, according to the Houston Police Department.

Christopher Gerard Washington, 51, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident was reported on Oct. 29 at about 6:35 p.m. at the METRO Palm Center Rail Station, located at 5450 Griggs Rd.

Police said Washington was arguing with the 28-year-old woman in the MetroRail car when he stabbed her in the chest, damaging her heart with a knife, and then fled the scene. The woman was taken to Memorial Herman - Texas Medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead on Monday.

Court documents identified the victim as Alexis Jayne Jarrell.

Further investigation by METRO police investigators identified Washington as the suspect. He was arrested on Tuesday by METRO officers and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000.

Additional charges are possible pending autopsy results on the woman.