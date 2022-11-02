AMBER Alert discontinued for 1-year-old girl abducted by man in Rosenberg; child taken to hospital: Sugar Land PD

ROSENBERG, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted from Rosenburg on Tuesday, according to officials.

Leylani Ordonez was reportedly found Wednesday morning after she was last seen around 6:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Brooks Avenue wearing a red Whataburger onesie.

According to officers with the Sugar Land Police Department, they located the suspected vehicle, a 2004 F-450 with license plate number T2160J, along University Boulevard and Highway 6 near H-E-B around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver took off. The pursuit lasted for about an hour and ended in Rosenberg, authorities said.

The suspect, who the Department of Public Safety identified as Alexander Barrios Ordonez, 24, was in the vehicle with the child, authorities said.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.