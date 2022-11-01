Houston area tax preparer sentenced to 3 years in prison for filing more than 40 fake tax returns, US attorney says

FILE - A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York. Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation. For couples who file jointly for tax year 2023, the standard deduction increases to $27,700 up $1,800 from tax year 2022, the IRS announced. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

HOUSTON – A former Houston area tax preparer has been sentenced to federal prison following his conviction of fraudulently filing tax returns from 2014 to 2017, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

David Wright pleaded guilty on June 3.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge David Hittner sentenced Wright to 36 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by one year of supervised release. Wright was also ordered to pay $178,688 in restitution to the IRS.

At the hearing, the court heard an additional argument regarding how Wright profited from several years of fraudulently filing tax returns.

In handing down the sentence, the court said they noted the nature of the offense, the fact that Wright employed others to participate in the fraudulent activity and that these fraudulent filings were done without the knowledge of the taxpayer clients.

The investigation revealed Wright and his employees prepared and submitted 43 fraudulent tax returns for 16 clients, and they allegedly consistently used false Schedule C Business Income or Loss deductions to inflate tax refunds for clients.

They included fake expenses such as advertising, vehicle/transportation, legal/professional services, office/business property costs, maintenance, supplies, travel and utilities. This caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of tax loss to the IRS, according to court documents.

Wright was taken into custody and will be transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

IRS-Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zahra Jivani Fenelon prosecuted the case.