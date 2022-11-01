61º

LIVE

Local News

Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans, authorities say

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Michelle Reynolds, New Orleans, Louisiana State Police
Police lights generic

HOUSTON – Michelle Reynolds has been located alive and well in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police. 

Reynolds was the Alvin Independent School District teacher that was first reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022 by her husband. 

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it was able to confirm Reynolds’ status with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police and she has been safely reunited with family.

The sheriff’s office said, at the request of the family, no other information will be released at this time.

Here’s some initial reporting by NBC News.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email