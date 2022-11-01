Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans, authorities say

HOUSTON – Michelle Reynolds has been located alive and well in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police.

Reynolds was the Alvin Independent School District teacher that was first reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022 by her husband.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it was able to confirm Reynolds’ status with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police and she has been safely reunited with family.

The sheriff’s office said, at the request of the family, no other information will be released at this time.

