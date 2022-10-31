Ye suspended from Instagram again after targeting Jewish people in post

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. West, who goes by Ye, is ending the contract between his company Yeezy and the struggling clothing retailer, confirmed his lawyer in an emailed statement to The Associated Press Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, said late Sunday that he was suspended from Instagram for 30 days. Ye posted a screenshot of an Instagram notification about the suspension on Parler, the conservative “free speech” social media platform, which recently announced Ye would acquire it.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed that the company deleted content from Ye’s account for violating its policies and placed a restriction on the account. Meta said it may place temporary restrictions on accounts that repeatedly violate its rules, which may restrict them from posting, commenting or sending direct messages. Ye’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

According to Ye’s posts on Parler, he attempted to post a screenshot of a text message exchange on Instagram. Ye identified the other individual as Russell Simmons, the co-founder of the record label Def Jam Recordings. The New York Times previously reported that Ye and his label G.O.O.D. Music are no longer affiliated with Def Jam as of 2021. A representative of Def Jam did not immediately respond to a request for comment.