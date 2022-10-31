Man on the run after being accused of having ‘inappropriate sexual contact with a child,’ police say

HOUSTON – A man charged with indecency with a child by contact has been listed as a fugitive as he remains on the run, according to the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division.

Jose Daniel Barahona-Rodriguez, 37, is accused of inappropriately having sexual contact with a child at a home on May 1, 2021 in the Houston area, according to police.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Barahona-Rodriguez. Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to his arrest.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.