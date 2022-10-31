Man shot to death outside SE Houston convenience store early Halloween morning, police say

HOUSTON – Search underway for a gunman who shot and killed another man outside a convenience store early Monday in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:50 a.m. at the store, located in the 9900 block of Bessemer Street.

Police said they found the man unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has yet to be verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone who may have information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is encouraged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.