Man shot to death by ex-girlfriend’s son during domestic dispute in NW Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man was reportedly shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend’s son following a domestic violence dispute on Monday morning in northwest Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place at approximately 6:20 a.m.

Gonzalez says deputies originally received a call from the 12600 block of Pelican Bay Drive stating that a woman was blocking someone’s driveway and that gunshots were also heard.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said she was taking her child to the bus stop.

“It was right during school time. All the kids get on the bus,” the woman said.

Pct 1 units responded to an incident at the 12600 Pelican Bay Drive. Preliminary: it was reported a female left her vehicle blocking a driveway and gunshots were heard. Units arrived on scene and learned a physical altercation, stemming from domestic violence, had occurred 1/3 pic.twitter.com/MKQiyGRvZq — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 31, 2022

When authorities arrived on the scene, they say they learned that the man and his ex-girlfriend were involved in some sort of domestic violence dispute. Authorities said the woman was trying to get away from the man and was walking down the driveway to get into her car. Sgt. Jason Brown with HCSO said the woman’s sons, 27 and 15 years of age, were checking on her when they came across the ex.

“She was in the process of trying to drive her way down and, we haven’t confirmed this but supposedly he was hanging onto the car while she was driving away. That’s the reason the sons came out. They were chasing after him trying to catch up,” Brown said.

At some point during their altercation, Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 says the woman’s 27-year-old son opened fire on the man.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and reportedly fled the scene on foot before stopping at an unknown resident’s home in the area.

At approximately 6:20am Pct 1 Deputies received a call in reference to a discharge of a firearm near the 12600 block of mountain daisy rd. Shortly after, a related call was received from a resident near the 12600 block of Wild Strawberry. — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) October 31, 2022

The man was just banging on the door, he jumped the fence trying to seek help,” the neighbor said.

Officials say the man went to a home in the 12600 block of Wild Strawberry Road and began to knock on the backdoor.

When authorities arrived at the second location, they were said to have performed life-saving measures, to no avail.

The injured man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.