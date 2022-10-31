KPRC 2 announces return of Sofia Ojeda, plus new daypart for anchor Lisa Hernandez

HOUSTON – We are excited to announce that former KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda will return to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti, and anchor Lisa Hernandez will be promoted to the Midday, Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. The move begins Monday, November 14, 2022.

Houston viewers will remember Ojeda from her seven years reporting, and most recently anchoring KPRC 2 News Today Weekends. Prior to KPRC 2, Ojeda served as an anchor/reporter at WNEP 6 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, anchor/reporter at WTEM 18 in Elmira, New York, and anchor/reporter at WIVT/WBGH NewsChannel 34 in Binghamton, New York.

Born in Lima, Peru, Sofia moved to the U.S. as a child, growing up in New Jersey. She is a graduate of The College of New Jersey with a degree in Communications and is fluent in Spanish.

“Hello everyone! I am thrilled to be returning to KPRC News, my home for the past 7 years, in a new and exciting role. I have missed the Houston community so much and missed being able to provide important and accurate information to everyone who depends on us,” Ojeda says. “I can’t wait to get back to what I love at the place I call home. I look forward to helping Houstonians get their day started bright and early and can’t wait to reconnect with the community I love and have missed dearly.”

Lisa Hernandez joined KPRC 2 in June 2020 as co-anchor of KPRC 2 News Today with Owen Conflenti and KPRC 2 News Midday with Andy Cerota. Prior to KPRC 2, Hernandez anchored in Houston for 8 years. This new shift will allow her to bring her journalism skillset to an entirely new audience.

“KPRC 2 has a wealth of current and former talent,” says KPRC 2 Vice President & General Manager Phil Lane. “I’m thrilled that Sofia will be returning to KPRC 2 News Today and so happy to be able to promote Lisa to the afternoons where she will continue her great work as an important and valuable part of our team.”

Christine Noël has announced she is leaving KPRC 2. A valued part of our KPRC 2 News team, Christine joined us in February 2019 and has gone on to anchor our Noon & 4:00 p.m. newscasts, also filling in at 5, 6 & 10 p.m. During her time at KPRC 2, Christine has covered numerous stories, including the 2020/21 Tokyo Olympics, the Astros 2021 trip to the World Series, and played a pivotal role in our Bells for Abigail series.

“We want to thank Christine Noël for her hard work and professionalism,” says KPRC 2 Vice President & General Manager Phil Lane. “We wish her all the best as she pursues her next chapter in life.”