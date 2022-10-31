Catalytic converter thieves thwarted by constables in Walmart parking lot in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office say they were able to thwart multiple suspects from stealing catalytic converters from a Walmart on Sunday.

Officials say the situation took place in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to quickly locate the suspects.

One suspect was identified as Z-Riyah Evans, and the other were said to be juveniles.

“Z-Riyah Evans was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Theft Aggregate. Her bond has not been set but the case is assigned to the 351st District Court. The juveniles were booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, charged with Theft of Metal, and released to their parents,” Constable Mark Herman.