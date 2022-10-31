2 suspects out on bond after being charged for entering Houston night club with firearms, docs show

(From left to right): Xavier Johnson, 20, and Kameran Jean-Marie, 19, have both been charged with possession of prohibited weapon.

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged after entering inside a Houston nigh club with fire arms, according to charging documents.

Kameran Jean-Marie, 19, and Xavier Johnson, 20, have both been charged with possession of prohibited weapon and booked into the Harris County Jail.

The incident was reported Sunday at Space Night Club, located in the 2500 block of San Jacinto Street.

No injuries have been reported.

Jean-Marie and Johnson bonds were set at $5,000 each but both have bonded since their arrests. They are both due back in court on Tuesday.