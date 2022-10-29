74º

2 simultaneous robberies at Walmart set chain reaction, ending with deputy opening fire on suspect in NW Harris Co., HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

Three suspects have been detained after a robbery leads to a chain of events in northwest Harris County on Saturday afternoon.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to an aggravated robbery call at a Walmart in the 13000 block of Tomball Parkway.

Officials say that while deputies were in the area, another aggravated robbery call was reported and officers arrested that suspect.

Deputies say while they were still in Walmart’s parking lot, the initial suspect was found inside a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle reportedly attempted to run over deputies on the scene, causing an officer to open fire.

No one was hit by bullets, according to Gonzalez.

A pursuit then ensued in which the driver crashed into a wall located near I-45 at Rankin, deputies say. The passenger then reportedly jumped off a bridge on the highway and was possibly injured as a result of the fall.

Deputies say all three suspects were detained and no officers were injured.

