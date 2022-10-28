What to watch for in World Series Game 2 at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON – After a disappointing start to the 2022 World Series, the Astros are looking to tie it up at home in Game 2.
The first pitch is set for 7:03 p.m.
Watch Astros pregame coverage Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:
The Astros Street Fest will be open to all fans holding a game ticket three hours before the first pitch. Fans are encouraged to wear orange.
This is what fans should expect as the best-of-seven series is underway.
GAME 2 HIGHLIGHTS:
Will the roof be open for Game 2?
The Astros have not disclosed whether the roof will be open for Game 2.
How early should I arrive at the ballpark?
Gates will be open at 4 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a Rally Towel.
What’s in store for the pregame ceremonies? Who’s singing the national anthem and throwing out the first pitch?
The National Anthem will be sung by Grammy and Emmy-award winning country music group Little Big Town.
Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio will throw the ceremonial First Pitch.
Legendary Houston rapper Bun B will have the Play Ball call.