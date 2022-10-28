What to watch for in World Series Game 2 at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: A general view inside Minute Maid Park after the final out was recorded in game two of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees on October 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – After a disappointing start to the 2022 World Series, the Astros are looking to tie it up at home in Game 2.

The first pitch is set for 7:03 p.m.

The Astros Street Fest will be open to all fans holding a game ticket three hours before the first pitch. Fans are encouraged to wear orange.

Fans are gearing up before sold out Game 1

This is what fans should expect as the best-of-seven series is underway.

GAME 2 HIGHLIGHTS:

Will the roof be open for Game 2?

The Astros have not disclosed whether the roof will be open for Game 2.

How early should I arrive at the ballpark?

Gates will be open at 4 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a Rally Towel.

What’s in store for the pregame ceremonies? Who’s singing the national anthem and throwing out the first pitch?

The National Anthem will be sung by Grammy and Emmy-award winning country music group Little Big Town.

Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio will throw the ceremonial First Pitch.

Legendary Houston rapper Bun B will have the Play Ball call.