Watch live: Houston Astros, United Airlines host prep rally at Bush Airport ahead of Word Series

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and United Airlines are hosting a pep rally at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport Thursday morning.

The event will be held at Terminal C baggage claim area where Orbit and the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will be in attendance.

The pep rally will feature a DJ, drumline, prize giveaways and more.

According to a release, the event is not open to the public other than those already at or passing through the airport.

KPRC 2 will livestream the event in the video player above.

