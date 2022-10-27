Watch live: Houston Astros, United Airlines host prep rally at Bush Airport ahead of Word Series

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and United Airlines are hosting a pep rally at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport Thursday morning.

The event will be held at Terminal C baggage claim area where Orbit and the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will be in attendance.

The pep rally will feature a DJ, drumline, prize giveaways and more.

According to a release, the event is not open to the public other than those already at or passing through the airport.

