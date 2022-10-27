Rihanna returns to music with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ original song

FILE - Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles on on Aug. 28, 2021. Rihanna is set to star in the Super Bowl in February 2023, the NFL announced Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Rihanna has re-entered the music ring on the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which opens on Nov. 11.

The song, “Lift Me Up,” was written as a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” said Tems. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

