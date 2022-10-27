Man accused of setting Montgomery County home on fire after assaulting wife has been captured in Round Rock, officials say

Chris Matthew Levlon has been charged with arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

CONROE, Texas – A man accused of setting his home on fire after assaulting his wife has been captured in Round Rock, according to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.

On Tuesday, the North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision, east of Conroe.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of units arriving and no injuries were reported, officials said. It was discovered that the fire was intentionally set to the home as part of a domestic violence incident.

Investigators said that Levlon set the fire shortly after threatening his soon-to-be ex-wife with a knife. Levlon left the home before the fire department and law enforcement arrived.

According to investigators, later that night, they received a tip that Levlon might be in the Austin area, where he is originally from. Possible locations were relayed to the Austin Police Department which assisted in the search in their area. Levlon was located by Austin PD but escaped after a police chase.

On Wednesday, investigators received another tip early in the morning on a possible location of Levlon in Round Rock, Texas. Levlon was located and taken into custody on an outstanding Montgomery County warrant by members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Levlon was transported to the Williamson County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Montgomery County to face felony charges..