Graham Media Group gives back: KPRC 2 holds employee donation drive for organization supporting single mothers, children

HOUSTON – Graham Media Group’s Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) is all about supporting the community.

In the spirit of giving back, each GMG market decided to help a female-focused organization for the month of October.

In Houston, KPRC 2 held an internal donation drive benefitting Gracewood, a non-profit full-service organization centered on empowering women. They provide housing, education, therapy and various other forms of support for single mothers and their children.

Gracewood provides women with a safe place to reset their lives with dignity. Over 80% of the women they help are able to integrate back into society and support themselves without any further government assistance.

KPRC 2 employees stepped up and added to their personal shopping lists much-needed supplies to donate to the organization.

Donations included basic household items including bleach, toilet tissue, paper towels, liquid laundry detergent, Lysol disinfectant spray, furniture polish and other cleaning supplies. Gift cards were also donated to help offset costs of daily needs.

For more information or ways that you can help, contact Gracewood, which focuses on home, hope and healing.