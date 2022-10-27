‘Closure’: Remains found in Pearland 36 years ago identified in ‘cold case’ disappearance of Alisha Cooks

The remains of Alisha Cooks were found on Dec. 16, 1985, but not positively identified until Oct. 26, 2022.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A family waiting three decades for answers in the disappearance of their loved one may finally have some closure.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office met with the family of Alisha “Lisa” Marie Cooks and told them that remains found 36 years ago have been positively identified as the missing woman.

According to investigators, on Dec. 16, 1985, two hunters found skeletal remains at the dead end of County Road 90, what is now the Silverlake Subdivision in Pearland.

During the original investigation, the case was determined to be a homicide, but the victim could not be identified.

Even now that her remains have been matched, investigators still do not know how she died.

Investigators with Byron Parker, the brother of Alisha Cooks. (KPRC)

“Providing closure to the families of victims is not always doable. I am proud to say in the case of Alisha Cooks we have done just that. While the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the homicide remain open, we were able to give the family some closure this week when confirmation of the remains found 36 years ago were identified to be that of Alisha Cooks,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.

The case is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at 281-756-2392 or Brazoria County Crime Stoppers.

BCSO said a news conference about the case is scheduled to be held on Oct. 31 at 11 a.m.