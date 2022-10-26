Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen releases security detail on voter safety process ahead of Election Day

HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen released a Voter Safety and Integrity PSA to spread the word about the county’s Elections Security Task Force, which was established to help ensure the safety of all voters and elections operations.

“Creating safe spaces for our citizens to vote is one of my highest priorities and I am proud to help coordinate this security detail to create the safest process for community members to exercise their right to vote,” Rosen said.

In 2020, the Task Force was created to administer safety and security at the polls in large elections.

The Task Force Command Center receives concerns related to Election Operations and the Task Force works together to ensure any concerns are evaluated by team members who can send a response team to evaluate.

The 2020 election was documented to have been conducted without any interference that disturbed the election process, according to Rosen.

The Harris County Security Elections Task Force members include Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, Harris County Elections, Harris County and District Attorney’s Office, Houston Police Department, Harris County Office of County Administrator, Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office and Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Voters may contact the Elections Security Hotline at 713-755-7618 to report any suspicious activity or concerns regarding election operations.