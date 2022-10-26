‘Howl-O-Ween’ specials reduce adoption fees for all dogs at BARC during Halloween weekend

HOUSTON – The City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is hosting “Howl-O-Ween” specials during the Halloween weekend that will reduce adoption fees for all dogs five months and older, according to a release.

Adoption fees will be reduced to $20 and selected pets will have $5 adoption fees, according to BARC.

In addition to adoption specials and pups, on Saturday, BARC’s Adoption Center, located at 3300 Carr St., will provide Trunk or Treat activities, pumpkin decorating, doggy play group demonstrations, as well as free hamburgers, candy, chips, drinks, and more from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those interested in adoption are encouraged to visit the center Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointments are necessary to adopt.

To learn more, click here.