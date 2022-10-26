52º

LIVE

Local News

Firefighter injured while putting out blaze at home on Houston’s south side, officials say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Fire, House Fire, HFD
A firefighter has been transported to the hospital after getting hurt while putting out a housefire Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said.

HOUSTON – A firefighter has been transported to the hospital after getting hurt while putting out a housefire on Houston’s south side Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said.

Firefighters received reports about a house fire near the 5000 block of Dumore.

Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing an offensive attack to put the blaze out.

According to HFD, one firefighter was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in unknown condition.

The resident living at the home was able to escape safely, HFD said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email