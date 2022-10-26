DO YOU KNOW HIM? Memorial Hermann hospital needs public help locating patients next of kin

PEARLAND – Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital is asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a male patient who was admitted on Oct. 21.

The patient is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 50 years old, standing 5′5″ tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He also has black and gray hair, brown eyes and a beard.

Officials said the patient was brought to the hospital after he was found in a parking lot near a Walmart.

Anyone who may possibly know the man is asked to call Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 713-413-5858.