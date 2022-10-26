Clorox recalls 8 Pine-Sol cleaning products over infection-causing bacteria

Eight Pine-Sol disinfectant cleaning products are being recalled over fears they may contain infection-causing bacteria, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday.

The Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners produced at a plant in Forest Park, Georgia, may contain the natural bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause infections in those with compromised immune systems, the commission said in a statement.

“In an abundance of caution, Clorox is recalling all of the above-described products manufactured at its Forest Park, Georgia facility through September 2022,” the commission said.

Continue reading the story on nbcnews.com.