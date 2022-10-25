72º

Nearly 60 immigrants found inside dump truck during smuggle attempt, DPS officials say

COTULLA, Texas – Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety captured nearly 60 illegal immigrants during a smuggle attempt Tuesday afternoon.

According to DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez, the immigrants were discovered inside a dump truck that authorities pulled over on IH-35 in Cotulla.

The driver was arrested, and the immigrants were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

