Nearly 60 immigrants found inside dump truck during smuggle attempt, DPS officials say

COTULLA, Texas – Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety captured nearly 60 illegal immigrants during a smuggle attempt Tuesday afternoon.
According to DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez, the immigrants were discovered inside a dump truck that authorities pulled over on IH-35 in Cotulla.
The driver was arrested, and the immigrants were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents.
HAPPENING NOW: @TxDPS disrupted a human smuggling attempt on IH 35 in Cotulla. The driver attempted to smuggle 60+ illegal immigrants concealed inside a dump truck. Driver arrested & illegal immigrants turned over to #USBP - more details to come. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/7AbYwP2AFg— Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 25, 2022