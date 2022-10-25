Gone for good? McDonald’s brings back beloved classic, the McRib, for its ‘farewell tour’

HOUSTON – McDonald’s announced that it’s bringing back its beloved classic, the McRib, for another time -- but teases that it might be the last time.

The McRib will be featured on the fast-food giant’s menu from Oct. 31 until Nov. 20, according to the company’s website. A recent tweet about the announcement sent McRib fans in a frenzy as they announced that the legendary sandwich is on a “farewell tour.”

The McDonald’s website also implied that the McRib will not return, stating, “Get one while you can because this is the McRib Farewell Tour” and “Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last!”

the mcrib is coming back 10.31 but this is its farewell tour — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022

The popular sandwich will be available at participating restaurants in Greater Houston and nationwide via carry-out, drive-thru, on the McDonald’s app and through McDelivery.

The McRib is an elusive prize for adherents, who scour the internet for reports of its surfacing at limited locations, and for a short amount of time. There is even a website called the McRib Locator, created to spread the word about McDonald’s restaurants that are offering the boneless pork sandwich served with slivered onions and pickles on top.

The McRib debuted nationally the U.S. in 1982.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.