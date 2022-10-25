Goblins, goodies - and goo - at Halloween Monster Mayhem

Looking for a safe place for family Halloween fun? Look no further than the Children’s Museum of Houston.

Now through Oct. 29, the museum’s Halloween Monster Mayhem features a candy quest every day from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You’ll also find spine-tingling experiments, spirit-lifting activities and slime-filled fun.

KPRC 2 News Today got a preview of all the fun with Keith Ostfeld, Director of Education Technology and Exhibit Development at the Children’s Museum of Houston. Watch the interview in the video player above.

