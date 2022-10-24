Man charged after stabbing woman multiple times in front of their 4 children, police say

The suspect, Robinson Hernandez Cruz, 35, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

HOUSTON – A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing the mother of his children multiple times over the weekend, according to the Houston Police Department.

Robinson Hernandez Cruz, 35, has since been charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Houston police responded to reports of an assault in the 4400 block of North Freeway and found a woman, Cruz and their four children in the parking lot of a store.

Police said Cruz told them the woman had been stabbed by someone who was trying to steal their truck.

The woman, who had multiple stab wounds on her back and side, was transported to the hospital in stable condition. While at the hospital, investigators said the woman and her children confessed that Cruz was actually the person who was responsible for the stabbing.

Cruz was then arrested and charged.