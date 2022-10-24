ROAD 2 THE WIN: KPRC 2 Sports’ play-by-play of Astros vs. Yankees Game 4

HOUSTON – Pesky rain delayed the start of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series by about 90 minutes.
With their season on the line, the New York Yankees came out swinging in the first inning, taking a 2-0 lead early in the game.
The Yankees would add a third run in the second inning on an RBI double from Yankees’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
However, the Astros bats would come alive in the third.
Shortstop Jeremy Pena hit a three-run homerun to tie the game.
The Astros would get one more in the inning to take their firsts lead of the game, 4-3.
In the fourth inning, the Yankees tied it up, 4-4.
Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader hit a homerun in the 6th inning to give the Yankees a 5-4 lead.
In the 7th, the Astros’ Jose Altuve scored on a Yordan Alvarez RBI to tie it back up at 5-5.
In the same inning, 3rd baseman Alex Bregman hit an RBI to score Jeremy Pena and gave the Astros a 6-5 lead.
And of course, the team brought home the win. On to the World Series!
KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy is giving play-by-play of the game. Click here to follow his Twitter feed.
Alex Bregman 1 out rbi single scores Pena in 7th .6-5 #Astros #LevelUp— Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 24, 2022
After NY E4..Yordan Alvarez 1 out/ RBI single scores Jose Altuve to tie it at 5-5. #Astros #LevelUp @kprc2 #ALCS— Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 24, 2022
Harrison Bader takes Hector Neris deep in 6th. 5-4 #yankees lead #Astros #LevelUp— Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 24, 2022
3 run HR Jeremy Pena! 3rd postseason homer ties it at 3. #Astros #LevelUp @kprc2— Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 24, 2022
After 2 innings. #Yankees lead 3-0. McCullers over 40 pitches already. #Astros #LevelUp— Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 24, 2022
After 2 innings. #Yankees lead 3-0. McCullers over 40 pitches already. #Astros #LevelUp— Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 24, 2022
Let's play ball! #ALCS @lmccullers43 coming out to warm up. #Astros #LevelUp @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/O28yGzwHNF— Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 24, 2022
.#Astros game 4 lineup #ALCS @kprc2— Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 23, 2022
Jose Altuve-2b
Jeremy Pena-ss
Yordan Alvarez-lf
Alex Bregman-3b
Kyle Tucker-rf
Yuli Gurriel-1b
Trey Mancini-DH
Chas McCormick-cf
Martin Maldonado-c
RHP Lance McCullers, Jr.
3-0 #ALCS Lead for #Astros. Sweep today? #LevelUp @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/ejvHJwdPNZ— Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 23, 2022