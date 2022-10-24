ROAD 2 THE WIN: KPRC 2 Sports’ play-by-play of Astros vs. Yankees Game 4

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros celebrates scoring the go ahead run in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Pesky rain delayed the start of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series by about 90 minutes.

With their season on the line, the New York Yankees came out swinging in the first inning, taking a 2-0 lead early in the game.

The Yankees would add a third run in the second inning on an RBI double from Yankees’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

However, the Astros bats would come alive in the third.

Shortstop Jeremy Pena hit a three-run homerun to tie the game.

The Astros would get one more in the inning to take their firsts lead of the game, 4-3.

In the fourth inning, the Yankees tied it up, 4-4.

Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader hit a homerun in the 6th inning to give the Yankees a 5-4 lead.

In the 7th, the Astros’ Jose Altuve scored on a Yordan Alvarez RBI to tie it back up at 5-5.

In the same inning, 3rd baseman Alex Bregman hit an RBI to score Jeremy Pena and gave the Astros a 6-5 lead.

And of course, the team brought home the win. On to the World Series!

