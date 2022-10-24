76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

GET THE GEAR: Here’s what stores in Houston are now open to sell Astros merchandise after Game 4 win

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Houston Astros, ALCS, Game 4
Astros fans seen on Oct. 20, 2022, at Minute Maid Stadium. (Kenneth Ware, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros clinched in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Sunday and fans are ready to grab the latest gear.

Below is a list of stores expected to be open Sunday night for shoppers:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

LOCATIONS:

Aldine

10375 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77037

Aliana

19150 W. Bellfort Street, Richmond, TX 77407

Baytown

6425 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521

Beaumont

7130 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, TX 77708

Bunker Hill

9734 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77055

Cinco Ranch

24970 Farm to Market 1093, Richmond, TX 77406

College Station

2511 Earl Rudder, College Station, TX 77845

Conroe

1414 Loop 336 West, Conroe, TX 77304

Corpus Christi

5001 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Crossroads

19720 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77065

East Pearland

2550 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77581

Edgebrook

10414 Gulf Frwy, Houston, TX 77034

Fairfield

28616 U.S. 290, Cypress, TX 77433

Galveston

4523 Fort Crockett Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77550

Grand Parkway

23155 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX 77450

Humble

9470 FM 1960, Humble, TX 77338

Kirby

2404 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098

Lake Jackson

120 Texas 332, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Missouri City

9210 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459

New Caney

21770 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX 77357

Northwest

11077 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77092

Pasadena

4627 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX 77505

Port Arthur

8453 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX 77640

Rosenberg

23801 Brazos Town Crossing, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Spring

1461 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, TX 77373

Sugar Land

16610 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77479

The Woodlands

1360 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Tomball

14221 Farm to Market Road 2920, Tomball, TX 77377

Uvalde Rd

13400 East Freeway, Houston, TX 77015

Victoria

8903 N Navarro, Victoria, TX 77904

Webster

21351 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598

West Oaks

2320 State Highway 6, Houston, TX 77077

West Pearland

2804 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX 77584

West Spring

21650 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77379

Westheimer

7600 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77063

Willowbrook

7650 Farm-to-Market 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77070

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Locations: Baybrook Mall

18650 Gulf Freeway

Friendswood, TX 77546

The Shoppes at ParkWest

24600 Katy Freeway, Suite 1100a.

Katy, TX 77494

The Woodlands Mall

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Post Oak Shopping Center

2131 POST OAK BLVD

HOUSTON, TX 77056

Willowbrook Mall

7925 FM 1960 ROAD W, #9000

HOUSTON, TX 77070

Deerbrook Mall

20131 US-59 Suite 700, Humble, TX 77338

Westlake Marketplace

14359 E Sam Houston Pkwy

HOUSTON, TX 77044

First Colony Mall

16535 Southwest Fwy Ste 9000

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Meyerland Plaza

700 Meyerland Plaza

HOUSTON, TX 77096

Pearland Town Center

11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584

**Parkdale Mall

6155 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont, TX 77706

Copperfield Marketplace

16343 FM 529 ROAD

HOUSTON, TX 77095 US

Prien Lake Mall

542 W Prien Lake Rd

Lake Charles, LA 70601

336 Marketplace

251 S Loop 336 W

Conroe, TX 77304

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter