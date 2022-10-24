GET THE GEAR: Here’s what stores in Houston are now open to sell Astros merchandise after Game 4 win

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros clinched in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Sunday and fans are ready to grab the latest gear.
Below is a list of stores expected to be open Sunday night for shoppers:
Academy Sports + Outdoors
LOCATIONS:
Aldine
10375 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77037
Aliana
19150 W. Bellfort Street, Richmond, TX 77407
Baytown
6425 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521
Beaumont
7130 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, TX 77708
Bunker Hill
9734 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77055
Cinco Ranch
24970 Farm to Market 1093, Richmond, TX 77406
College Station
2511 Earl Rudder, College Station, TX 77845
Conroe
1414 Loop 336 West, Conroe, TX 77304
Corpus Christi
5001 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Crossroads
19720 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77065
East Pearland
2550 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77581
Edgebrook
10414 Gulf Frwy, Houston, TX 77034
Fairfield
28616 U.S. 290, Cypress, TX 77433
Galveston
4523 Fort Crockett Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77550
Grand Parkway
23155 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX 77450
Humble
9470 FM 1960, Humble, TX 77338
Kirby
2404 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098
Lake Jackson
120 Texas 332, Lake Jackson, TX 77566
Missouri City
9210 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459
New Caney
21770 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX 77357
Northwest
11077 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77092
Pasadena
4627 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX 77505
Port Arthur
8453 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX 77640
Rosenberg
23801 Brazos Town Crossing, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Spring
1461 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, TX 77373
Sugar Land
16610 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77479
The Woodlands
1360 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Tomball
14221 Farm to Market Road 2920, Tomball, TX 77377
Uvalde Rd
13400 East Freeway, Houston, TX 77015
Victoria
8903 N Navarro, Victoria, TX 77904
Webster
21351 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598
West Oaks
2320 State Highway 6, Houston, TX 77077
West Pearland
2804 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX 77584
West Spring
21650 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77379
Westheimer
7600 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77063
Willowbrook
7650 Farm-to-Market 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77070
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Locations: Baybrook Mall
18650 Gulf Freeway
Friendswood, TX 77546
The Shoppes at ParkWest
24600 Katy Freeway, Suite 1100a.
Katy, TX 77494
The Woodlands Mall
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Post Oak Shopping Center
2131 POST OAK BLVD
HOUSTON, TX 77056
Willowbrook Mall
7925 FM 1960 ROAD W, #9000
HOUSTON, TX 77070
Deerbrook Mall
20131 US-59 Suite 700, Humble, TX 77338
Westlake Marketplace
14359 E Sam Houston Pkwy
HOUSTON, TX 77044
First Colony Mall
16535 Southwest Fwy Ste 9000
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Meyerland Plaza
700 Meyerland Plaza
HOUSTON, TX 77096
Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584
**Parkdale Mall
6155 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont, TX 77706
Copperfield Marketplace
16343 FM 529 ROAD
HOUSTON, TX 77095 US
Prien Lake Mall
542 W Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
336 Marketplace
251 S Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304