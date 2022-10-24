80º

31 charges filed, 9 suspects identified in human trafficking sting in Fort Bend County, DA says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office made an announcement Monday about the fight to end human trafficking in the county.

According to FBCDA’s office, 31 charges were filed and nine suspects were identified in an undercover human trafficking sting in Fort Bend County. In addition, officials said 17 victims were identified and received resources from authorities.

Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance partners also joined the Fort Bend County DA’s office for the announcement.

This story will be updated with more information shortly.

