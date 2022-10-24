10-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed by 9-year-old brother with shotgun at NW Harris County apartment, sheriff says

A child was shot Monday afternoon after playing with a gun with his older sibling, according to HCSO.

HOUSTON – A 10-year-old boy was killed after being accidentally shot by his 9-year-old brother at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident was reported at 2:28 p.m. at Bear Creek Crossing Aparments, located in the 5600 block of Timber Creek Place.

Deputies said the 9-year-old was playing with a shotgun when it discharged and struck his sibling. The 10-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A teen sibling was also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Investigators believe all three siblings were alone at the time of the shooting.

Child crimes and crime scene Investigators are investigating this case.

