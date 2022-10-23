Texans rule out Maliek Collins with chest injury

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 23: Maliek Collins #96 of the Houston Texans warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins was officially ruled out of Sunday’s road game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a chest injury suffered in the first quarter.

Collins immediately headed inside to the locker room with trainers to be examined. He was listed as questionable, before later being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Signed to a two-year, $17 million contract this offseason, the former Raiders and Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman delivered a bit hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that briefly shook up his former teammate.

Collins got hurt on a sack of Carr by defensive end Rasheem Green.

Collins, 27, has 11 tackles, two for losses and two quarterback hits this season.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com