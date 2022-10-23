Repairs underway after water main break causes outage in one area of NW Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY – Repair crews are quickly fixing an outage after a water main break left some residents in NW Harris County with no water.

According to officials from Harris County Water Control and Improvement District No. 114, the district’s water operator, Eagle Water Management, is aware of the issue and is working to restore the system.

Officials told KPRC 2 that the outage is due to a water line sinking due to apparent dry conditions, which requires crews to cut through the sewer line. They warn that repairs to the water line are “complicated.”

Officials hope they can complete the repairs as soon as the end of the day Sunday.

Message sent to residents from the Harris County Water Control and Improvement District No. 114 regarding water main break:

There is currently a water outage within the district due to a water main break. The district’s water operator, Eagle Water Management, is aware of the issue and is working to restore the system. For further information please check this website or contact Eagle Water Management’s customer service at (281) 374-8989.