Powerball jackpot grows to $610M after no winner claimed Saturday

Feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot prize grew on Saturday after no ticket matched all the numbers.

The estimated jackpot grew to $610 million with an estimated cash value of $292.6 million.

The numbers drawn were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18.

According to Texas Lottery, a lucky winner from Paris, Texas was able to match five numbers (with no Powerball), winning $1 million.

The Associated Press reported that Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT. (9:59 p.m. CDT)

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Monday night. To learn more, click here.

