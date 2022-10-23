Powerball jackpot grows to $610M after no winner claimed Saturday

Feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot prize grew on Saturday after no ticket matched all the numbers.
The estimated jackpot grew to $610 million with an estimated cash value of $292.6 million.
The numbers drawn were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18.
According to Texas Lottery, a lucky winner from Paris, Texas was able to match five numbers (with no Powerball), winning $1 million.
The Associated Press reported that Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT. (9:59 p.m. CDT)
The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Monday night. To learn more, click here.
