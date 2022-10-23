PHOTOS: If you weren’t at Game 3 in NY, here’s what happened at the ballpark when Houston beat the Yankees

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros celebrates after scoring a run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros won Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Javier, Astros romp 5-0 over Yanks, Cole, take 3-0 ALCS lead

(Siri, play ‘Back to Back by Drake’)

Astros players are now 3-0 in the series, however, they will still have to face the Yankees Sunday at 6:07 p.m.

Game 4 is expected to take place on Sunday in New York.

If the Astros clinch on Sunday, the team will head to the World Series.

Check below for some photos from the field:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros reacts after fouling a ball into his knee during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Hunter Brown #58 of the Houston Astros pitches against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Bryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astros reacts after the final out was recorded in the 5-0 victory against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Manager Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros walks to the mound to remove Hunter Brown #58 from the game against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Chas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros celebrates after his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Christian Vazquez #9 of the Houston Astros celebrates a home run against the New York Yankees by teammate Chas McCormick #20 during the second inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)