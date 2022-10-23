Boil water notice issued for parts of Cypress due to low distribution system pressure after water main break, officials say

HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued Sunday for residents living in parts of Cypress due to low water pressure after a water main break, according to officials.

Although the leak has since been repaired, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making, according to a news release.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are at higher risk to the harmful bacteria.

All customers should follow these directions:

- Bring water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

- Purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or consumption.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Districts operator, Eagle Water Management, at 281-374-8989. The District is working diligently to restore the water system to normal operation. Please reduce water consumption to reduce the demand on the Districts system.

See the impacted area mapped out below: