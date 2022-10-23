2 umpires, 2 juveniles found doing drug deal at baseball game in Waller Co.; Methamphetamine later discovered in ump’s car, deputies say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office say two men and two juveniles were arrested following a drug deal at a baseball park on Saturday.

According to Waller Co. officials, both parents and off-duty officers working at the ballpark watched as the minors and the umpires allegedly exchanged drugs, believed to be THC vape pens.

When officers were called, they arried at the park and say that during their preliminary investigation, one of the umpires was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

All four individuals have since been arrested and are expected to face charges.