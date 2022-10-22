Texans officially activate rookie linebacker Christian Harris

Christian Harris signed a four-year, $5.34 million contract that includes a $1.069 million signing bonus. The third-round draft pick turned heads at training camp with his ability to run and diagnose plays.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Christian Harris’ final college football game at Alabama displayed his athleticism and instincts.

He recorded three sacks, four tackles for losses and a forced fumble in a loss to Georgia in the national championship game.

Now, the Texans rookie outside linebacker is set to play in his first NFL game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Harris was officially activated Saturday after being designated for return from injured reserve after straining his hamstring in training camp.

Signed to a four-year, $5.34 million contract that includes a $1.069 million signing bonus, the third-round draft pick turned heads at training camp with his ability to run and diagnose plays. Harris has speed to burn with a 4.44 time the 40-yard dash and is regarded as a versatile sideline-to-sideline defender.

“I was really excited then and really excited now,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said of Harris’ growth since the team drafted him. “We like the skill set, the talent of a young player. You have to keep that in mind. It’s his first game in a long period of time. I think he has grown as much as you can grow without practicing. He’s smart. He’s put in the time. Now you have to have that first game. We have to get him out there and let him start playing. Eventually, that’s what he’ll be able to do.”

Harris worked with the first-team defense during organized team activities before getting hurt the first week of August. He appeared in no preseason games and missed the first four games of the regular season.

If Harris plays beyond special teams snaps Sunday, he’s expected to work in as the third linebacker along with second-year linebacker Garret Wallow in addition to special teams.

“Position versatility, I don’t buy that an awful lot with most people,” Smith said. “Position flexibility with a young player is almost impossible to do that. We’re trying to get him up to date on one position. That’s the chore in itself to do that, an awful lot that goes into.

“Most people I hear say, ‘Put him out there and let him run around and make plays.’ It’s a little bit more to it. We’re trying to get him up speed on one position is what we’re trying to do right now.”

