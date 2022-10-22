Man killed after argument with group of men turns into shootout in southwest Houston, police say

A man was shot in the head after a disturbance at a southwest Houston home, police say

HOUSTON – A man died at the hospital after he was shot in the head following an argument with a woman inside a southwest Houston home.

Officers received a call for a shooting in the 11800 block of Spring Grove Drive near South Kirkwood Road at around midnight.

According to HPD Lt. Willkens, home surveillance video obtained by officers showed the woman, believed to be his girlfriend or ex-girlfriend, was arguing with the man when a group of men tried to get him to leave.

A fight broke out between them, and that was when a shootout erupted, police said. The group of men ran away

The man was shot in the head in the gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, Willkens said.

Lt. Willkens said officers believe who may be responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.