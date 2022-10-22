Man found shot, killed near vehicle with engine running at Houston’s Third Ward, police say

Investigation underway after a man was found dead in Houston's Third Ward, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead on the street at Houston’s Third Ward early Saturday, according to police.

HPD Lt. R. Willkens said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3200 block of Simmons.

Police found the man at the corner of Simmons with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a vehicle was found nearby with its engine running.

Willkens said officers inspected the vehicle and found drugs inside.

Police do not have a suspect description or a witness.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD’s Major Assaults unit at 713-308-3100.